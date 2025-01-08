In The Spotlight
GenAI presents itself as an invaluable tool in modern farming due to its ability to drive innovation and efficiency
With passing years, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly engrained in our everyday life. This is the case in agriculture too, where the integration of AI technologies is helping to solve real-world challenges through automation. Among the different types of AI technologies available, generative AI, also known as GenAI, presents itself as an invaluable tool in modern farming, due to its ability to drive innovation and efficiency.
Besides automating tasks like crop monitoring and disease detection, GenAI also helps farmers cut costs by optimising resource allocation and reducing waste. It also empowers farmers to make data-driven decisions regarding planting schedules, pest control strategies and harvesting times. GenAI is also capable of predicting climate patterns, allowing farmers to customise their farming practices to suit local conditions. This in turn makes it easy for them to prepare for and adapt to numerous climate change challenges.
Boosting productivity with E.L.Y.
German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Bayer’s crop science division in collaboration with Microsoft, recently launched Expert Learning for You (E.L.Y.) Crop Protection, aimed at simplifying crop management and supporting farmers in their success. The GenAI model helps navigate complex agronomic information, while delivering faster and more accurate results to farmers and customers who are seeking detailed information about Bayer’s agricultural products.
Global business lead for GenAI, Dan Kurdys argued against the common misconception that GenAI could inadvertently contribute to unemployment by displacing jobs. "GenAI is not about replacing people or taking away jobs," Kurdys emphasised. "It's about augmenting our everyday work and providing easy access to information that would otherwise be locked away in the minds of a few agronomists and their laptops. It's about saving institutional knowledge when someone retires or leaves the company, and I strongly believe it's a tool that can be used by Bayer and others to better serve farmers."
E.L.Y. Crop Protection is based on Microsoft’s Phi-3 SLM and is available on the Azure AI model catalog. Its ability to offer an affordable, bespoke and scalable foundation for agricultural entities irrespective of their size, makes it a game-changer for farmers. GenAI has a great potential for future growth in the agriculture sector, with its market size projected to reach US$2.19mn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30%.
Despite its numerous benefits however, deploying GenAI in agriculture comes with two main challenges that have a restraining effect on market growth. These include high upfront costs and privacy concerns, both of which can be addressed through efficient collaboration among farmers, technology developers and policymakers.
Africa's biggest aquaculture meeting — the World Aquaculture Safari 2025 — will be held from 24-27 June in Kampala, Uganda
Aquaculture has a tremendous potential to contribute to sub-Saharan Africa's food security, while also boosting job opportunities across the continent. Over the years, aquaculture production has seen a 11% growth, with tilapia being the most-farmed fish in sub-Saharan Africa. Recognising its significance, the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) has established annual conferences to celebrate achievements, address challenges, and foster collaboration in the sector.
Sponsored by the EU-funded TRUEFISH Project, the World Aquaculture Safari 2025 is a World Aquaculture Conference, incorporating both the continental event and the showcase global event. Besides addressing key African topics such as tilapia and catfish production, the conference will also cater to a global audience covering a diverse range of presentations, species, meetings, discussions, workshops and more.
The FAO, the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) are few among the many developmental partners that are expected to participate.
Heliospectra AB, a global leader in smart LED lighting for controlled environments, recently announced the launch of its Dynamic MITRA X multi-channel LED solutions
Featuring advanced 3-channel and 4-channel configurations, the new lighting systems bring unmatched precision and customisation in combination with the new Spectrum Design Tool and Dynamic Zoning, allowing growers to optimise crop growth, quality, and operational efficiency.
The new MITRA X C3 and C4 multi-channel systems seamlessly integrate with Heliospectra’s HelioCORE software, which enhances light management capabilities for both professional growers and researchers. The launch of these systems has been a stepping stone for the company to introduce its proven dynamic lighting technology to greenhouses, empowering growers with greater flexibility while maintaining the efficacy that defines their solutions.
With ease of use being the main focus, this advancement ensures that smart lighting strategies are intuitive and accessible for growers at every level.
“The modularity of MITRA X allows growers to customise installations and adapt to their unique needs, whether they require static, flex, or dynamic lighting solutions, said CEO Heliospectra, Bonny Heeren. “As we have supplied the Agtech and research segment with the dynamic spectrum for more than 10 years, it was a natural next step for us to introduce it also in our MITRA X platform to bring control and flexibility also to greenhouse growers.”
Agricultural robotics leader, Burro has announced a strategic partnership with GEODNET, a blockchain company providing precise GPS positioning solutions, to integrate GEODNET's cutting-edge RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) GPS technology into Burro's autonomous robots
This partnership represents a significant step forward in the application of advanced GPS technology in agriculture, enhancing the capabilities of robotic systems that are already transforming farming practices.
Through this agreement, GEODNET will provide RTK corrections and base stations to Burro, enabling their robots to operate efficiently in regions lacking current GPS coverage. The ability to rapidly deploy new base stations will ensure greater flexibility for Burro's customers, allowing them to scale operations quickly and effectively.
"We are pleased to partner with Burro, whose innovative robotic solutions are redefining modern agriculture,” commented founder of GEODNET, Mike Horton. “By integrating GEODNET’s RTK technology, we’re not only ensuring precision and reliability for Burro’s robots but also advancing the accessibility of high-performance GPS for the agricultural sector. This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling transformative applications of GPS technology."
Building on their successful collaboration announced in 2023, Silal and Bayer have expanded their strategic partnership through a detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in Dubai
The MoU outlines an ambitious programme of collaboration through 2028, focusing on four key initiatives designed to advance agricultural practices in arid environments around the world like the UAE, with both organisations aiming to contribute meaningfully to the region’s National Food Security, while also addressing climate change challenges.
The partnership will also scale up agricultural capacity building through Bayer's BayG.A.P. programme, with particular emphasis on regenerative agriculture practices suitable for arid climates. A key innovation in this phase includes the implementation of digital monitoring and verification platforms to ensure the effective adoption of sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the collaboration encompasses the extension of comprehensive vegetable seed trials aimed at identifying crops better suited to local growing conditions and market demands.
Hugo Hagen, Senior Bayer Representative – Middle East at Bayer, stated: "The signing of this MoU represents a major step forward in our partnership with Silal. This detailed framework allows us to bring together Bayer's global expertise in sustainable agriculture with Silal's deep understanding of local agricultural challenges, advancing our mission of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’ while addressing critical climate challenges."
Upon popular demand, renowned leader in high-quality industrial washdown equipment, SuperKlean has designed a new dairy nozzle that supports sustainable dairy practices and helps maintain optimal udder health
To ensure the health and wellbeing of dairy cows, pre-treatment of dairy cow’s teats and udder, as well as special post treatments are a mandatory requirement. These treatments are carried out to affirm that cows are free from mastitis and other infections. Moreover, with outbreaks of Avian Flu spreading across several regions, the need for a teat and udder ‘touchless’ teat spraying system has become more apparent.
SuperKlean has been providing world-class industrial nozzles to some of the largest food, beverage and pharmaceutical companies for more than 34 years. Recently, the company came up with a new precision dairy nozzle that has gained widespread popularity among dairymen.
SuperKlean’s new dairy nozzle features, a 90 degree applicator, high-precision stainless steel construction and replaceable spray tip, with a special hook for hanging and fast retrieval. Spare parts are available to extend the life of this nozzle, with immediate delivery. The nozzle is available in either dark blue or red options for pre- and post-dip applications, ensuring safe and easy identification and application of each dip type.
SuperKlean’s special-built teat-spraying applicator wand helps reduce pathogen spread through a combination of easy, targeted cleaning and a faster, less-wasteful chemical spraying solution. Its stainless steel build ensures durability, with the ability to withstand thousands of daily sprays and wear while consistently delivering high-quality performance.
AGRA, in partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Center (IFDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture, hosted Mali’s first-ever event specifically dedicated to soils, in celebration of World Soil Day
The event themed: ‘Nourish the Earth, Secure the Future’ focused on preserving the health of arid and semi-arid soils, and marked the beginning of a dedicated national focus on soil health in Mali. It highlighted critical issues of soil degradation and the need to implement collaborative and innovative solutions to restore soil health, safeguard agricultural productivity, and combat food insecurity.
Comprising expert panels and roundtable discussions, the event served as a platform to address soil health and its implications for agricultural transformation, in turn producing actionable recommendations. These included establishing a platform for dialogue, creating synergies of action, updating Mali’s soil mapping, developing targeted policies, and investing in action research on soils.
In his address, the Minister of Agriculture emphasised that sustainable soil management is not only an environmental necessity but also a socio-economic and humanitarian imperative. During the forum, AGRA and IFDC also reaffirmed their commitment to fostering innovation, capacity-building, and partnerships that prioritise soil health.
AGRA, in partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Center (IFDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture, hosted Mali’s first-ever event specifically dedicated to soils, in celebration of World Soil Day
The event themed: ‘Nourish the Earth, Secure the Future’ focused on preserving the health of arid and semi-arid soils, and marked the beginning of a dedicated national focus on soil health in Mali. It highlighted critical issues of soil degradation and the need to implement collaborative and innovative solutions to restore soil health, safeguard agricultural productivity, and combat food insecurity.
Comprising expert panels and roundtable discussions, the event served as a platform to address soil health and its implications for agricultural transformation, in turn producing actionable recommendations. These included establishing a platform for dialogue, creating synergies of action, updating Mali’s soil mapping, developing targeted policies, and investing in action research on soils.
In his address, the Minister of Agriculture emphasised that sustainable soil management is not only an environmental necessity but also a socio-economic and humanitarian imperative. During the forum, AGRA and IFDC also reaffirmed their commitment to fostering innovation, capacity-building, and partnerships that prioritise soil health.
Africa's biggest aquaculture meeting — the World Aquaculture Safari 2025 — will be held from 24-27 June in Kampala, Uganda
Aquaculture has a tremendous potential to contribute to sub-Saharan Africa's food security, while also boosting job opportunities across the continent. Over the years, aquaculture production has seen a 11% growth, with tilapia being the most-farmed fish in sub-Saharan Africa. Recognising its significance, the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) has established annual conferences to celebrate achievements, address challenges, and foster collaboration in the sector.
Sponsored by the EU-funded TRUEFISH Project, the World Aquaculture Safari 2025 is a World Aquaculture Conference, incorporating both the continental event and the showcase global event. Besides addressing key African topics such as tilapia and catfish production, the conference will also cater to a global audience covering a diverse range of presentations, species, meetings, discussions, workshops and more.
The FAO, the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) are few among the many developmental partners that are expected to participate.
Building on their successful collaboration announced in 2023, Silal and Bayer have expanded their strategic partnership through a detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in Dubai
The MoU outlines an ambitious programme of collaboration through 2028, focusing on four key initiatives designed to advance agricultural practices in arid environments around the world like the UAE, with both organisations aiming to contribute meaningfully to the region’s National Food Security, while also addressing climate change challenges.
The partnership will also scale up agricultural capacity building through Bayer's BayG.A.P. programme, with particular emphasis on regenerative agriculture practices suitable for arid climates. A key innovation in this phase includes the implementation of digital monitoring and verification platforms to ensure the effective adoption of sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the collaboration encompasses the extension of comprehensive vegetable seed trials aimed at identifying crops better suited to local growing conditions and market demands.
Hugo Hagen, Senior Bayer Representative – Middle East at Bayer, stated: "The signing of this MoU represents a major step forward in our partnership with Silal. This detailed framework allows us to bring together Bayer's global expertise in sustainable agriculture with Silal's deep understanding of local agricultural challenges, advancing our mission of ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’ while addressing critical climate challenges."
GenAI presents itself as an invaluable tool in modern farming due to its ability to drive innovation and efficiency
With passing years, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly engrained in our everyday life. This is the case in agriculture too, where the integration of AI technologies is helping to solve real-world challenges through automation. Among the different types of AI technologies available, generative AI, also known as GenAI, presents itself as an invaluable tool in modern farming, due to its ability to drive innovation and efficiency.
Besides automating tasks like crop monitoring and disease detection, GenAI also helps farmers cut costs by optimising resource allocation and reducing waste. It also empowers farmers to make data-driven decisions regarding planting schedules, pest control strategies and harvesting times. GenAI is also capable of predicting climate patterns, allowing farmers to customise their farming practices to suit local conditions. This in turn makes it easy for them to prepare for and adapt to numerous climate change challenges.
Boosting productivity with E.L.Y.
German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Bayer’s crop science division in collaboration with Microsoft, recently launched Expert Learning for You (E.L.Y.) Crop Protection, aimed at simplifying crop management and supporting farmers in their success. The GenAI model helps navigate complex agronomic information, while delivering faster and more accurate results to farmers and customers who are seeking detailed information about Bayer’s agricultural products.
Global business lead for GenAI, Dan Kurdys argued against the common misconception that GenAI could inadvertently contribute to unemployment by displacing jobs. "GenAI is not about replacing people or taking away jobs," Kurdys emphasised. "It's about augmenting our everyday work and providing easy access to information that would otherwise be locked away in the minds of a few agronomists and their laptops. It's about saving institutional knowledge when someone retires or leaves the company, and I strongly believe it's a tool that can be used by Bayer and others to better serve farmers."
E.L.Y. Crop Protection is based on Microsoft’s Phi-3 SLM and is available on the Azure AI model catalog. Its ability to offer an affordable, bespoke and scalable foundation for agricultural entities irrespective of their size, makes it a game-changer for farmers. GenAI has a great potential for future growth in the agriculture sector, with its market size projected to reach US$2.19mn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30%.
Despite its numerous benefits however, deploying GenAI in agriculture comes with two main challenges that have a restraining effect on market growth. These include high upfront costs and privacy concerns, both of which can be addressed through efficient collaboration among farmers, technology developers and policymakers.